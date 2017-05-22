But any footage you don't see Gretchen in while at the prison is from the first episode of Orange Is the New Black when Piper (Taylor Schilling) arrives there. "They let us buy footage off of them," Carlock joked.

"I was not there for the shooting of that and I was like, ‘How? Are they going to go?' It's so funny…It's so great," Ellie Kemper told us. "The show is so weird in that kind of great way."

A weird gag that might not go anywhere.

"I don't know what's next for that…She'll probably have to get transferred, but we want to continue to tell Gretchen's story, her own kind of rehabilitation and opening to the world to undergo…Prison's going to be good for Gretchen," he said.

Translation? Don't expect to see Gretchen on Orange Is the New Black…for now.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is now streaming on Netflix.