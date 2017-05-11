Throughout the several seasons that I've been watching Masterchef Jr., I've always had the same question: Can those kids actually cook?

I know they must have some cooking ability, but are they just good at cooking relative to the fact that they're young kids, or can they really cook? And should I feel bad about my own cooking skills, compared to these eight year-olds?

Last summer, I finally got to find out when I had the opportunity to attend a MasterChef pop-up restaurant on a beach in Palos Verdes, alongside a small group of fellow journalists, chefs, and food critics.

We were told that we were on an episode of MasterChef (which aired tonight on Fox), and that our food would be prepared by either the blue team or the red team. What we were not told ahead of time was that this was Masterchef Jr., and that the blue team had a combined age of 35.