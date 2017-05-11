Ray Mickshaw/ FOX
The Voice is quickly rounding up all your American Idol faves.
On the heels of the announcement that Jennifer Hudson would be joining the NBC reality juggernaut's coaching panel for this fall's season 13, E! News has confirmed that the original Idol winner herself Kelly Clarkson has signed on for a spin in those iconic red chairs for season 14. The move is especially surprising considering Clarkson's name has been in the mix as a rumored judge for ABC's upcoming revival of American Idol, due to premiere right around the same time.
Clarkson joined mainstay judge Blake Shelton on his Facebook page for a live announcement, breaking the news to their fans. They'll be joined in season 14 by fellow longtime coach Adam Levine. The fourth coach will be announced at a later date.
"I'm so excited to join The Voice at NBC," Clarkson said in a statement. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they've needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!"
"Kelly has been a part of The Voice family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp," said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. "Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on The Voice."
The Voice season 12 continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
