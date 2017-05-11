Clarkson joined mainstay judge Blake Shelton on his Facebook page for a live announcement, breaking the news to their fans. They'll be joined in season 14 by fellow longtime coach Adam Levine. The fourth coach will be announced at a later date.

"I'm so excited to join The Voice at NBC," Clarkson said in a statement. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they've needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!"