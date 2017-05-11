Like many working moms, Kerry Washington had to learn to multitask.

She recently spoke about her life and career with Net-A-Porter's fashion magazine The Edit, which features her on the cover of its new "Power Women" issue. The outlet said the Scandal star and husband Nnamdi Asomugha's 7-month-old son Caleb was "cradled at her breast for a midday meal" during the interview.

"I can be covered in spit-up on a conference call while I'm pumping and that's OK, because this is my perfect," Washington told The Edit in comments posted online Thursday, "It may not be somebody else's, but this is mine."

Washington and her husband are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Isabelle.