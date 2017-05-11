Like many working moms, Kerry Washington had to learn to multitask.
She recently spoke about her life and career with Net-A-Porter's fashion magazine The Edit, which features her on the cover of its new "Power Women" issue. The outlet said the Scandal star and husband Nnamdi Asomugha's 7-month-old son Caleb was "cradled at her breast for a midday meal" during the interview.
"I can be covered in spit-up on a conference call while I'm pumping and that's OK, because this is my perfect," Washington told The Edit in comments posted online Thursday, "It may not be somebody else's, but this is mine."
Washington and her husband are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Isabelle.
And when it comes to being a working mom, Kerry Washington's biggest role models can be found at, well, work. During her interview with The Edit, she praised her boss, Scancal showrunner Shonda Rhimes.
"Shonda's got I-don't-know-how-many shows now, plus three kids, and she just figures it out," Washington said. "However busy I feel, Shonda feels busier, so I'm just going to rise to the occasion. She's been a real role model. Seeing the community she's created and the work ethic—I feel like there should be more of this in the world."
It was recently reported Scandal will end after its seventh season next year. ABC has not commented.
Washington is also keeping busy with her production company, Simpson Street, named after the street in The Bronx borough of New York City where her mother grew up. Its first completed project was the HBO movie Confirmation, in which Washington plays law professor Anita Hill, who made headlines in 1991 when she accused a Supreme Court nominee, her former colleague, of sexual harassment.
Washington's production company currently has three projects in development—a TV movie about a multicultural family and two big-screen dramas about mothers.
"We're looking to do diverse work that brings more and more people to the table—anyone whose voice is underrepresented," the actress told The Edit. "We're trying to carve out a space for them at the table of empowered storytelling."