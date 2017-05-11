Katie Yu/The CW
We can always count on Reggie to keep it classy.
Riverdale is set to recast the role of the Archie's football teammate/high school nemesis, with Ross Butler leaving the CW hit series due to his commitment to 13 Reasons Why, his other hit show that recently scored a second season at Netflix.
Due to a jampacked finale, which ended with a deadly cliffhanger, Butler's final scene as Reggie didn't make the episode's final cut, but E! News has the hilarious scene for your viewing pleasure.
In the deleted scene, a pregnant Polly finally returns to Riverdale High School, even rocking her River Vixen cheerleading uniform. Flanked by Betty and Veronica, the trio are soon stopped by Reggie, who is just about as gross as you'd expect him to be.
"Oh damn, Polly, as if I didn't already have mommy issues," Reggie says. And when Veronica tells him to "beat it," he manages to take it even further, saying, "Oh, I will. Later. And I will be thinking of you, mama."
Charming as ever!
Viewers can definitely expect to see more of Reggie next season, with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa telling E! News, "We want a lot of Reggie in season two, stay tuned for a little more news about that. We want more Reggie in season two, and hopefully we'll have that."
In April, it was announced the role of Reggie would be recast. (An actor has yet to be announced.)
"We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie [this season], but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn't use him nearly as much as we would have liked," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he's Archie's rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we're looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we're confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best."
Riverdale will return for a season two on The CW.