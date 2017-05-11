We can always count on Reggie to keep it classy.

Riverdale is set to recast the role of the Archie's football teammate/high school nemesis, with Ross Butler leaving the CW hit series due to his commitment to 13 Reasons Why, his other hit show that recently scored a second season at Netflix.

Due to a jampacked finale, which ended with a deadly cliffhanger, Butler's final scene as Reggie didn't make the episode's final cut, but E! News has the hilarious scene for your viewing pleasure.

In the deleted scene, a pregnant Polly finally returns to Riverdale High School, even rocking her River Vixen cheerleading uniform. Flanked by Betty and Veronica, the trio are soon stopped by Reggie, who is just about as gross as you'd expect him to be.