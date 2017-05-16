New season, new cast, new night.
Once Upon a Time is moving to a new night after the departure of several cast members, including Jennifer Morrison, Jared Gilmore, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas.
ABC revealed its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Tuesday, announcing OUAT would now be airing Friday nights at 8 p.m., leaving Sundays for the first time in its seven-season run.
Other shows on the move include black-ish and Shark Tank, while new dramas Marvel's Inhumans and Ten Days in the Valley landed slots in the fall line-up. Oh, and TGIT? Still there. Obviously.
ABC
Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps):
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars
10-11 p.m. THE GOOD DOCTOR
TUESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. The Middle
8:30-9 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat
9-9:30 p.m. black-ish
9:30-10 p.m. THE MAYOR
10-11 p.m. THE GOSPEL OF KEVIN
WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. Speechless
9-9:30 p.m. Modern Family
9:30-10 p.m. American Housewife
10-11 p.m. Designated Survivor
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Grey's Anatomy
9-10 p.m. Scandal
10-11 p.m.: How to Get Away With Murder
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Once Upon a Time
9-10 p.m. MARVEL'S INHUMANS
10-11 p.m. 20/20
SATURDAY
8-11 p.m. Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos
8-9 p.m. To Tell the Truth
9-10 p.m. Shark Tank
10-11 p.m. TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY
Midseason: New dramas THE CROSSING, DECEPTION and FOR THE PEOPLE will debut at midseason, along with new comedies ALEX, INC. and SPLITTING UP TOGETHER. American Idol's revival and Quantico will also premiere later in the season.