New season, new cast, new night.

Once Upon a Time is moving to a new night after the departure of several cast members, including Jennifer Morrison, Jared Gilmore, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas.

ABC revealed its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Tuesday, announcing OUAT would now be airing Friday nights at 8 p.m., leaving Sundays for the first time in its seven-season run.

Other shows on the move include black-ish and Shark Tank, while new dramas Marvel's Inhumans and Ten Days in the Valley landed slots in the fall line-up. Oh, and TGIT? Still there. Obviously.