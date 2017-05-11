Steven Tyler Is a Grandfather Again! Meet Mia Tyler's Son Axton

Instagram
Steven Tyler is no newbie when it comes to the grandfather business, but that doesn't mean welcoming a new grandchild isn't just as exciting!
Mia Tyler, the Aerosmith legend's 38-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend, Dan Halen, welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday—a baby boy named Axton!
She took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, sharing a photo of her son laying peacefully on her chest. She captioned the sweet photo, "The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete. No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love. My son, Axton born May 10th at 5:45 am."
The new mama followed up the announcement with a series of six more photos, including one with grandpa Steven!
"Best day of my whole entire life," she captioned the collection of pics. "I'm so grateful for my family and my lover for being here & being so supportive. And to the friends and family that came to welcome our new lil wolf cub, Ax into the pack."
The singer is already a grandfather to three other kiddos from his eldest daughter, Liv Tyler.
The actress gave birth to her third child last July. The baby girl, Lula Rose Gardner, marked her second child with fiancé Dave Gardner as they were already proud parents of Sailor Gene Gardner, who was born in 2015.
Liv is also a mama to 12-year-old Milo William Langdon, who she shares with her ex-husband and Spacehog rocker Royston Langdon.
After Lula Rose's birth, Steven took to Twitter to gush over the new addition to the family.
"O MY GODDESS...MY NEW BABY GIRL GRANDDAUGHTER LULA ROSE GARDNER...I'M A TRIPLE CROWN PAPA SMURF PROUD GRANDPA STEVEN," he wrote.
Make that a quadruple crown Papa Smurf now!