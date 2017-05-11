You don't have to be a car enthusiast to get the point of Lowriders. Though once you see those four-wheeled works of art, you might be a convert.

"I didn't get to drive one in the movie but in between takes they let me do the switches," Eva Longoriasaid, miming the motions of a lowrider's signature bounce. "It just scared me so much because they're so expensive. 'Eva Longoria breaks the car!' I was like, 'No, not going to be me.'"

Longoria grew up around lowrider culture—a religion all its own—in Texas, so when the script for director Ricardo de Montreuil's film came her way, she got the message right away.

"I think a lot of people don't understand the lowriding community," the actress told E! News' Marc Malkin. "The lowriding community is about family, and culture and legacy and tradition. It's a beautiful, beautiful art form and I hope people walk away from the movie understanding, 'Oh, that's what the culture means.'"