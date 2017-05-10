If America's Next Top Model taught us anything, it's that it's hard out there for a model—and just because up-and-comer Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, doesn't mean it's any different for her.

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with Cindy's lookalike daughter and got the skinny on what it's like to have a worldly mom who knows the biz.

"My mom always just told me to stay true to myself and be myself and I think people don't remind girls that enough," she said. "I think people might try to change themselves a lot in this industry."