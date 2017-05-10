If America's Next Top Model taught us anything, it's that it's hard out there for a model—and just because up-and-comer Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, doesn't mean it's any different for her.
E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with Cindy's lookalike daughter and got the skinny on what it's like to have a worldly mom who knows the biz.
"My mom always just told me to stay true to myself and be myself and I think people don't remind girls that enough," she said. "I think people might try to change themselves a lot in this industry."
The brunette beauty, who is the new face of Marc Jacobs' Daisy fragrance, also confessed that her mother doesn't call her to talk shop when she's on shoots, instead the 51-year-old calls to check in like only a mother can.
"She's calling me throughout whenever I am working and asking me: 'How's it going? Did you eat? Did you get enough sleep last night?''
The teen also dished on her Mother's Day ritual for her hands-on mama: "I do breakfast in bed for her. We usually spend the day as a family." This year, she added, "We're doing an event for Best Buddies. It'll be nice to spend the day with her."
In the sit down, Zuri also got the gal to gab on her mom's short-lived, totally '90s acting career, specifically when she starred in the oh-so-sexy 1995 film Fair Game, opposite Billy Baldwin.
"I watched Fair Game when I was a kid, but I probably shouldn't have," she joked. "Acting is not something that she loved."
Kaia, who starred in indie film Sister Cities in 2016, also spoke about her own foray into acting. "Right now I am focusing on modeling, but I am not closing any doors because I had such a good experience doing that and I am open to trying new things," said Kaia.