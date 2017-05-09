Chanel West Coast and others MTV stars are taking to social media to mourn the loss of their friend and former co-star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, who passed away earlier today at the age of 45.

Big Black rose to fame as the bodyguard to professional skateboarder-turned-TV host Rob Dyrdek on the unlikely duo's wildly popular MTV series, Rob & Big, which ran for three seasons from 2006-2008.

Soon after the news broke, Chanel took to Twitter, writing, "RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family."