Christopher ''Big Black'' Boykin Dies at 45: Look Back at His Most Memorable Moments With Rob Dyrdek
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Chanel West Coast and others MTV stars are taking to social media to mourn the loss of their friend and former co-star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, who passed away earlier today at the age of 45.
Big Black rose to fame as the bodyguard to professional skateboarder-turned-TV host Rob Dyrdek on the unlikely duo's wildly popular MTV series, Rob & Big, which ran for three seasons from 2006-2008.
Soon after the news broke, Chanel took to Twitter, writing, "RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family."
RIP @bigblack1972. My heart is crushed hearing this news. I'll never forget all the times you made me laugh. So many epic memories with you. You put smiles on a lot of people's faces and you will be missed dearly by SO many. My prayers go out to your family and loved ones. Keep them laughing up in heaven ??????????
The television personality and rapper also showed some serious love for her late friend on Instagram.
Along with a photo of the smiling star, Chanel wrote, "RIP @bigblack1972. My heart is crushed hearing this news. I'll never forget all the times you made me laugh. So many epic memories with you."
She added, "You put smiles on a lot of people's faces and you will be missed dearly by SO many. My prayers go out to your family and loved ones. Keep them laughing up in heaven."
In addition to Chanel, Juicy J, who was also a co-star of Big Black's, also took to social media to remember the late MTV star in a tweet.
"Rip Christopher "Big Black" Boykins," wrote the rapper.
Ridiculousness' Steelo Brim also shared a touching post on his Instagram. "My brain can't truly comprehend this. As soon as we met we became friends. Genuine, Funny, Family Man, just an Overall Great guy. May God Rest his soul and he make everyone in heaven smile like he did on earth! LOVE!"
Earlier today, MTV released an official statement: "MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."