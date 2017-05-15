It's the most wonderful time of the year, TV fanatics!
As the networks start presenting their 2017-18 schedules to advertisers this week, they're offering glimpses of what the season will have in store. Since your DVR is probably stuffed to the gills as it is, not only have we compiled a handy post with every new show trailer we could find, we also ranked them from the most promising to the least. You're welcome. (And while the highly-anticipated Will & Grace revival won't be found here because it's not a new show, per se, we're head over heels for the trailer and insist you watch it here.)
NBC and Fox have presented their new goods already, but be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the week as ABC, CBS and the CW join in the fray. Note: The networks have not released trailers for all of their shows, either. Many midseason offerings were screened to press and advertisers, but not released wide.
They say never judge a book by its cover, but they didn't say anything about judging a TV show by its trailer. Here's our ranking...
2. The Orville (Fox):Seth MacFarlane goes the live-action route in what looks like a hilarious take on Star Trek. We know, we never thought we'd type that sentence and mean it either.
3. The Gifted (Fox): Prediction: this will be the most viewed TV trailer of the season. And you know what? It deserves all of them.
4. The Resident (Fox): Here for Matt Czuchry's angelic face and his determination to stand up against the evil bus surgeon with help from Emily Van Camp, though there's almost too much going on here to figure out what this show's actually about.
6. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC): We're going to need a bit more footage to judge how we feel about this anthology series about the 1996 Menendez murders, but we can't say we don't love Edie Falco's insane "defense attorney Leslie Abramson" wig. (Shades of Sarah Paulson's Marcia Clark, no?)
7. LA to Vegas (Fox): Love the idea of a workplace comedy on a Vegas-themed plane, but we're going to be honest here: Dylan McDermott's magnificent ‘stache distracted us throughout this entire trailer.
8. The Brave (NBC): Um, didn't we try to do this show already...a few times? And we're not sure we'll ever keep a straight face when Anne Heche utters the villainous Baghdadi's name. (Did they just take the city and turn it into a name?)
Which trailer is your favorite so far? Sound off in the comments below!
(E! and NBC are members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.