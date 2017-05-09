To say Kailyn Lowry has a lot going on right now would be an understatement.

Not only is she a mother-of-two with one on the way, she's also still starring on MTV's Teen Mom. But even more impressive, she's about to graduate from college on May 13.

The 25-year-old chatted with E! News about finishing up her college days and earning her bachelor's degree from Delaware State University, admitting the last six years of doing so has been quite overwhelming.

"It's been a long and emotional journey, especially without any support from my parents," she told us. "But I'm so happy and relieved!"