Arrested Development: Jason Bateman Has Officially Signed on for Season 5

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adriana Lima, Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Originals, New Girl, 24

8 TV Shows That Could Get Canceled—and the Odds They'll Survive

Renewed or Canceled TV Shows, This Is Us, Empire, The Flash, The Middle

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Arrested Development

F. Scott Schafer for Netflix

Get ready to chicken dance once more, Arrested Development fans!

Jason Bateman has confirmed that he's officially signed on for a fifth season of the beloved comedy. The erstwhile Michael Bluth broke the news to fans on Twitter, writing, "Look (sic) very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today."

 The news comes after much speculation over whether Netflix would be able to wrangle the famous cast for another season following the streaming giant's season four revival back in 2013. While the revival was met with mixed reviews, with some fans disappointed that most episodes centered around only one character, depriving us of the large group scenes that delivered such hilarity during the show's original 2003-06 run on Fox, that hasn't seemed to have deterred Netflix or the creative minds responsible for bringing the Bluths to life.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Made the Cut?

At CinemaCon back in 2016, Will Arnett told E! News' Marc Malkin that the cast was always interested in continuing the show. "It is something that everybody wants to do in theory, but you know how theories are," he said. At the time, he confirmed that creator Mitch Hurwitz had already "written some stuff" and that "all the cast wants to get together and do it." Luckily for us, it seems like they got their wish.

Arrested Development stars Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter and David Cross, as well as Bateman and Arnett.

Are you looking forward for another season with the Bluths? Sound off in the comments below!

Arrested Development seasons one through four are available for streaming on Netflix.

TAGS/ Arrested Development , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Jason Bateman
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again