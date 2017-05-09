Farrah Abraham paid a visit to the cemetery for a heartbreaking occasion—her late ex-boyfriend's birthday.

After getting pregnant with her first child with then-boyfriend Derek Underwood in 2008, the reality star faced a sudden tragedy when Underwood was killed in a car crash a month before giving birth to their daughter Sophia.

"I got off the phone and tried to calm down, but my mind was racing. Derek was the father of the baby I was carrying inside me. He was my first love, my only true love," Abraham recalled of his death in her memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended. "Now Derek was gone forever, and so was my happy ending."