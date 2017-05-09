Is Normani Kordei the one to beat on Dancing With the Stars? The Fifth Harmony member received a perfect 40 for her dance to "Freedom" by Anthony Hamilton and Elayna Boynton and a 39 for the second to "Feeling Alive" by Earl St. Clair with Val Chmerkovskiy and guest Alan Bernsten. But the singer is getting attention for taking on something else: cyber bullying.

"I think for a long time I kind of steered away from myself and I didn't necessarily recognize who I was at one point just because I was very sad. It even affected those around me that genuinely do love me…it was just a really devastating time for me. I think that through this piece, it spoke volumes," Kordei told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Not only for myself, but for so many people who feel the same way that are probably fearful to even speak up because of questioning, ‘Will I be accepted?' Just scared, it's a very scary thing and subject."