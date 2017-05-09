Is Normani Kordei the one to beat on Dancing With the Stars? The Fifth Harmony member received a perfect 40 for her dance to "Freedom" by Anthony Hamilton and Elayna Boynton and a 39 for the second to "Feeling Alive" by Earl St. Clair with Val Chmerkovskiy and guest Alan Bernsten. But the singer is getting attention for taking on something else: cyber bullying.
"I think for a long time I kind of steered away from myself and I didn't necessarily recognize who I was at one point just because I was very sad. It even affected those around me that genuinely do love me…it was just a really devastating time for me. I think that through this piece, it spoke volumes," Kordei told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Not only for myself, but for so many people who feel the same way that are probably fearful to even speak up because of questioning, ‘Will I be accepted?' Just scared, it's a very scary thing and subject."
"I'm really proud of myself for speaking up and sharing myself with the rest of the world and I appreciate them listening," she continued.
During the performance Kordei said she was targeted on social media after an interview she did was taken out of context. Chmerkovskiy praised Kordei's decision to open up about it on such a public stage.
"I'm really proud. At the beginning of the season we talked about standing for more than just a pretty face in a pop group. I want her to…own her individuality," he told us.
"What an incredible opportunity as a person to be able to do something that can change the world around you. Even if it's one other person that watches this piece and was inspired by it," he continued. "That's a world that you've changed. For kids out there I don't think you need to wait to change the world…it starts with just one person."
Kordei summed it up: "A hero comes in all ages, all forms, all sizes, all colors."
