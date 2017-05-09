Tracee Ellis Ross made quite a debut at the 2017 Met Gala.

The Black-ish star was just one of a handful of stars to wear Comme des Garçons; other guests who modeled the honoree's designs included Anna Cleveland, Caroline Kennedy, Michèle Lamy, Helen Lasichanh, Baz Luhrmann, Rihanna, Sofia Sanchez de Betak, Stella Tennant and Pharrell Williams. As the Golden Globe-winning actress explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, walking the red carpet on the biggest night in fashion was a "terrifying" experience.

Ellis Ross used the online retailer Farfetch to find her look, which she paired with an Edie Parker clutch. "The designer and the co-chair who was being honored was Comme des Garçons, Rei Kawakubo. She's a very avant garde designer—sort of art meets fashion. I got to wear a Comme des Garçons dress," she told Kimmel, who's never attended the event and isn't very style savvy. "It was such a big deal! It's a big deal in fashion and it was a huge deal for me! My mom [Diana Ross] taught me about glamour, and growing up, I was a fashion girl; I had magazines and I loved that world. So it was a big deal. It's a very big deal to wear that designer."