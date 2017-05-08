David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dazed, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Space NK
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dazed, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Space NK
Harry Styles may no longer be a bachelor.
On Monday afternoon, a report surfaced claiming that the former One Direction singer has enjoyed a string of dates with food blogger and model Tess Ward.
"As soon as Harry met Tess, there was an instant spark between them," a source shared with The Sun. "They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food—and things turned romantic quickly."
The publication's source added, "This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up."
As the romance rumors begin to spread, we decided to learn a bit more about Tess and find out what makes her beautiful.
She Loves Food: One quick look at Tess' Instagram and you'll quickly learn that the chef and food consultant enjoys cooking and savoring a variety of meals. Whether she's traveling in a new city, dining out at a restaurant or whipping up a tasty meal in the kitchen, the professional foodie enjoys showcasing the dishes coming into her stomach. And let's be honest, we're pretty darn hungry after scrolling through just a few pics.
Cooking Up Success: Back in June of 2015, Tess released her very first cookbook. Titled The Naked Diet, the book of recipes was made to help readers uncover a new way of eating for the better. "Delicious dishes, stripped back to their basic essentials, for simple everyday cooking," Tess shared on her website. "These are exciting recipes that will give you tons of energy, get you excited about food and cleanse your body." She would go on to release The Naked Cookbook one year later.
Reporting Live: If there's one person who can understand the publicity that comes with dating Harry, it could be Tess. According to her Linkedin, Tess was a freelance journalist for Grazia magazine in London for almost a year and a half. Today, she is a freelance food writer for Great British Chefs.
Passing the Test: When attending the University of Leeds, Tess received a Bachelor of Arts in the History of Art. According to Linkedin, the former student was also able to have some fun in a variety of activities including yoga and kickboxing. In 2012, Tess would travel to Le Cordon Blue for cooking school.
Bon Voyage: While some girls may be intimidated by Harry's schedule that takes him all over the world, Tess may just embrace it. After all, she's quite the impressive traveler herself. According to her website, Tess has recently been to Tulum in Mexico, Italy and New York City. And wherever she travels, Tess is prepared for any season thanks to her must-have products. Items from Elemis and Origins have made the list.