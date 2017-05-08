Harry Styles may no longer be a bachelor.

On Monday afternoon, a report surfaced claiming that the former One Direction singer has enjoyed a string of dates with food blogger and model Tess Ward.

"As soon as Harry met Tess, there was an instant spark between them," a source shared with The Sun. "They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food—and things turned romantic quickly."

The publication's source added, "This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up."

As the romance rumors begin to spread, we decided to learn a bit more about Tess and find out what makes her beautiful.