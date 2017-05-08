Jason Aldean's family is just gettin' started!

Just days after performing at the iHeartCountry Festival in Texas, the country singer had some big news to share with his followers. As it turns out, Jason and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are expecting a baby!

"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family," the Grammy nominee shared on Instagram. "This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven."

Brittany also confirmed the news on social media while posing in front of blue and pink balloons.

"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," she shared. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"