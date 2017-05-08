Jason Aldean's family is just gettin' started!
Just days after performing at the iHeartCountry Festival in Texas, the country singer had some big news to share with his followers. As it turns out, Jason and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are expecting a baby!
"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family," the Grammy nominee shared on Instagram. "This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven."
Brittany also confirmed the news on social media while posing in front of blue and pink balloons.
"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," she shared. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"
Brittany added, "All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"
The couple's upcoming child will join Jason's two daughters from his previous relationship with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.
In recent interviews, Jason and Brittany have been open about wanting to expand their family.
"We're talkin' about it," Jason told Entertainment Tonight. "She's a lot younger than I am, so I gotta make this happen quick. I don't want to be the old dad! It's something we definitely want, at least one kid and possibly two, we'll see. It's something we've talked about a lot. Hopefully in the next couple years."
And as Jason celebrated his birthday earlier this year, Brittany couldn't help but gush about life with the country music superstar.
"HAPPY 40th to the most amazing human I know..." she shared on Instagram. "You make me so happy and I am soooo glad I get to spend this crazy life with you!"
Congratulations to the happy couple!