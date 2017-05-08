E! News can confirm thatJodie Sweetin's ex fiancé Justin Hodak was sentenced to six years and eight months in a state prison after pleading "no contest" in a Van Nuys, Calif. court last Friday.

Hodak was found guilty of possession of a deadly weapon and of falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Hodak will be placed on five-year probation upon his release.

He will also be mandated to enroll in a 52-week domestic violence treatment program within 30 days of his release and is also ordered to turn over his 9mm semiautomatic gun to the Los Angeles Police Department. He also cannot own or possess any "dangerous or deadly weapons."