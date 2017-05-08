E! News can confirm thatJodie Sweetin's ex fiancé Justin Hodak was sentenced to six years and eight months in a state prison after pleading "no contest" in a Van Nuys, Calif. court last Friday.
Hodak was found guilty of possession of a deadly weapon and of falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Hodak will be placed on five-year probation upon his release.
He will also be mandated to enroll in a 52-week domestic violence treatment program within 30 days of his release and is also ordered to turn over his 9mm semiautomatic gun to the Los Angeles Police Department. He also cannot own or possess any "dangerous or deadly weapons."
As previously reported by E! News, days after calling off her engagement to Hodak, the former child star's ex was arrested on her property.
The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that they responded to a possible suicide. Upon arriving, authorities discovered a firearm at Sweetin's residence that belonged to Hodak. As a convicted felon, Hodak cannot own one. Police took Hodak into custody for the firearm violation, and the next day the Fuller House star received an emergency protective order against Hodak.
According to court documents, Hodak and Sweetin got into a heated argument after they ended their engagement. That evening, Hodak had been "abusing alcohol and marijuana," and when Sweetin asked him to leave the house he threatened to commit suicide. Hodak then "escalated the conflict by pulling down a seven-foot bookcase."
But Hodak then violated the order by showing up to Sweetin's house, so police restrained him and arrested him for violation of a restraining order.
Sweetin and Hodak dated for two years, before announcing their engagement in January 2016.
This would have been Sweetin's fourth marriage. She split with her third husband, Marty Coyle, back in June of 2013 after the two were together for one year. They share one daughter together, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle.
Before that, she was married to Cody Herpin (with whom she split in 2010 and shares an 8-year-old daughter, Zoie) and Shaun Holguin (they split in 2006).
