No one has ever said that having three kids is an easy task, but Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are making it look pretty darn fun!
Over the weekend, E! News caught up with the cute couple, who are proud parents to three kids, at the launch of J&J by Janie and Jack event at the Grove in Los Angeles, and the two dished about the realities (both the good and bad) of being parents.
The former boy bander joked, "You have three, and then you realize: we're truly outnumbered now."
The OG Nick and Vanessa, who married on July 15, 2011 at Sir Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, juggle three kids under the age of five, Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix, whom Vanessa gave birth to in December 2016.
And while it's clearly keeping their hands full (literally), Nick is quick to make it known that's he's loving parenting the wee ones.
"It's such a blast to be at home with them and to see the way they interact with each other," gushed the doting dad.
As for whether or not the family of five wants to have another one, Vanessa made sure to nip that idea in the bud.
"We're done. We're happy with three," said the former Miss Teen USA. "I think the Lachey party of five is a good number."
Prior to announcing the news last September that she was expecting a third child, Vanessa dished to E! News last year about the possibility of having one more.
"The second [child] has been different just in the sense that it's nonstop, but I love that," she said in June 2016. "It's busy and it's chaotic, but...it's what I've wanted and it's all I know right now and on top of all of that, I have the most amazing supportive husband."
"If we're blessed with no. 3, it's just going to be that much more exciting," she added. "If it happens, it happens!"
Well it definitely happened and it definitely sounds like they're happy with keeping things the way they are!