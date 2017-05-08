Demi Lovato Splits From MMA Fighter Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos

Demi Lovato is back on the market.
E! News can confirm the 24-year-old singer split up from her MMA fighter boyfriend, Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos, a few weeks ago.
"She broke it off with him," a source told us.
A second insider added that there's no "bad blood." Rather, the pair simply realized they're just "not meant to be a couple." Furthermore, the source said, "Demi loves being in a relationship, but she is ready to be single for a little while."
She has since deleted all the photos of Vasconcelos from her social media.
Meanwhile, the duo first sparked romance rumors last year and made things official in January after ringing in the New Year together. Lovato was then spotted at the Bellator 170 in mid-January, cheering her man on from the audience.
In fact, Lovato opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what it was like watching Vasconcelos compete. While she admitted she got a little nervous sitting in the stands, she never feels bad for his opponent.
"I don't feel bad, nope! It's a sport," she told the host.
Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic
Lovato has some experience when it comes to handling public breakups.
In June 2016, she split from her boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama.
They released a joint statement that read, "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends."
The statement continued, "We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."
People was the first to report the story.