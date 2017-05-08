Demi Lovato Splits From MMA Fighter Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos

Demi Lovato is back on the market.

E! News can confirm the 24-year-old singer split up from her MMA fighter boyfriend, Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos, a few weeks ago.

"She broke it off with him," a source told us.

A second insider added that there's no "bad blood." Rather, the pair simply realized they're just "not meant to be a couple." Furthermore, the source said, "Demi loves being in a relationship, but she is ready to be single for a little while."

She has since deleted all the photos of Vasconcelos from her social media.