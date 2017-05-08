Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have split.
E! News has exclusively learned the former Real Housewives of Miami star and her husband of nearly four years have been separated since December.
According to a source, "They just grew apart."
However, according to the insider, the two remain friends and Krupa still splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami.
A rep for the model had no comment.
After several years of dating, Krupa and Zago wed in June 2013 in what was described by her rep as a "million dollar princess ceremony" in California. However, months earlier, the two had called off their engagement after a big argument.
"We got in a huge fight, and I just pretty much got fed up with it," the 38-year-old model told In Touch at the time. "He loves me to death, he wants to be with me, but there's something that's holding him from committing 100 percent."
While they used to make frequent appearances on each other's social media accounts, they haven't shared photos together since the new year.
Most recently, the former Dancing With the Stars competitor rang in her 38th birthday without Zago by her side.
Still, the reality star seems to be keeping her head held high. As she tweeted just days ago, "A positive attitude is the key to happiness."
