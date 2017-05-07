She spoke to Marie Claire about the importance of standing up for body diversity, a cause she holds near and dear to her heart.

"Size doesn't equate to beauty," Chrissy shared. "I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes."

She continued, "I've had roommates who were thin girls and constantly working out and trying to stay under a certain size. Even the average girl looks 10 pounds heavier on the screen."

Metz can relate to her This Is Us character, whose storyline also grapples with the ups and downs of shedding pounds. When discussing the differences between her and Kate on the NBC series, Metz said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, "But I'm also at the place where I accept myself for who I am so I now can get to the place I want to be."