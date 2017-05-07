So was that not the best dang thing you ever did see?

Once Upon a Time just debuted its musical episode, which also doubled as a long-awaited wedding between Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue).

The basic gist was that back when Snow was pregnant with Emma and Regina's curse was imminent, she made a wish that she would have everything she needed to give Emma a happy ending. That wish was answered by the Blue Fairy, who made everyone in the kingdom sing for a day, so she could then give those songs to Emma, so she'd always have the people who loved her in her heart.

It ended up being pretty handy, because Emma was able to use that song in her heart to keep the Black Fairy away just long enough to successfully get married to Captain Hook, and everything was perfect for just long enough to sing a group number before the new curse hit and darkness fell over everybody.

Here's everything you need to know about what comes next: