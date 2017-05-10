Last December, she also revealed via Reddit that she was engaged to the social network's co-founder. Since then, all signs point to the twosome being crazy in love with each other.

During a press conference for the Australian Open back in January, Serena said she wasn't ready to plan her wedding yet, but had nothing but wonderful things to say about the internet mogul. "He is an incredibly nice person. He really treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see," she gushed.

Recently the two went on a vacation to Tulum, Mexico. While soaking up the sun, Serena posted a sweet photo of her fiancé smiling while carrying her on a beach, writing, "My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry."

She may be in love, but she'll always have tennis on the brain. She's the champ for a reason!