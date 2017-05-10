Brie Bella Dishes on Pregnancy, Nikki & John Cena Talk Marriage & More in Total Bellas Season 2 Sneak Peek: Watch!
It's shower time for pregnant, engaged superstar Serena Williams!
The tennis champ had a fun-filled bridal shower with friends at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach Saturday. There's a lot for the queen of the courts to be celebrating right now. In addition to her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, she's over five months pregnant with their first child.
A source tells E! News that the sports star's crew noshed on a slew of healthy bites, drank champagne and made sure to love on the the 35-year-old's baby belly. The shower included "lots of surprises" for Williams and "reflected her girlie personality," VLV Group's Val Vogt, who planned the event, tells People.
Snapchat
Donning some funky shades and a black dress, the Grand Slam champ took to Instagram to share images of herself at the sunny event with her legion of 5.7 million followers.
This isn't the only time she's used social media to share her life with fans. On April 19, the buff beauty posted images of her in a yellow cut-out bathing suit announcing that she was 20-weeks pregnant.
Last December, she also revealed via Reddit that she was engaged to the social network's co-founder. Since then, all signs point to the twosome being crazy in love with each other.
During a press conference for the Australian Open back in January, Serena said she wasn't ready to plan her wedding yet, but had nothing but wonderful things to say about the internet mogul. "He is an incredibly nice person. He really treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see," she gushed.
Recently the two went on a vacation to Tulum, Mexico. While soaking up the sun, Serena posted a sweet photo of her fiancé smiling while carrying her on a beach, writing, "My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry."
She may be in love, but she'll always have tennis on the brain. She's the champ for a reason!