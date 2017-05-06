Almost five months after the birth of their son,Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane are finally sharing new photos of their baby boy with the world and revealing private details of his at-home birth.
The bouncing baby boy, named Wolf Rhys Meyers, was delivered on Dec. 15, 2016 at the couple's home via a midwife. In Friday's Instagram photos, Jonathan's lady love made sure to spread awareness of different birthing practices when she detailed her at-home delivery on International Midwife Day.
In the post, The Vikings star's partner wrote about the birth which lasted less than three hours.
"I just wanted to take this day as an opportunity to thank our lovely remarkable team #DrStuFischbein #BethCannon @axehuggergirl @catalina.clark #BirthingInstincts that helped deliver Wolf," she wrote. "It was better than we could have ever hoped/prayed for and am eternally thankful. Would not have had it any other way. #NaturalBirth #DelayedCordClamp #HomeBirth #AtHomeBirth #PeacefulBirth under 3 hours."
#HappyMidwifeDay I just wanted to take this day as an opportunity to thank our lovely remarkable team #DrStuFischbein #BethCannon @axehuggergirl @catalina.clark #BirthingInstincts that helped deliver Wolf. It was better than we could have ever hoped/prayed for and am eternally thankful. Would not have had it any other way. #NaturalBirth #DelayedCordClamp #HomeBirth #AtHomeBirth #PeacefulBirth under 3 hours. *Wolf was born in his caul sak (like his Mama was) so... we did not know I was in labor until half way through as water never broke. Johnny was able to help deliver Wolf as he entered this world and it was the best day of our lives. He was so so awesome as I would have probably passed out if could have seen what was happening. Angels were present in spiritual realm and earth angels with our amazing team. Thank you God & Birthing Instincts, #HappyMidWifeDay
The proud mom continued, "Wolf was born in his caul sak (like his Mama was) so… we did not know I was in labor until half way through as water never broke."
The also made sure to praise her partner, "Johnny was able to help deliver Wolf as he entered this world and it was the best day of our lives. He was so so awesome as I would have probably passed out if could have seen what was happening. Angels were present in spiritual realm and earth angels with our amazing team. Thank you God & Birthing Instincts, #HappyMidWifeDay."
But those aren't the only good things that Mara had to say about the reformed bad boy, who has battled some demons in the past few years, even going to rehab three times.
Earlier today, Mara posted another image of the family of three with a heartfelt message to the Irish actor. "J is thee best Father btw. Ridiculously loving, super protective, patient and attentive. Wolf is basically snuggled, kissed, adored, sang to and entertained any free minute he has by his Papa. #LuckyMom #BlessedWife."
Please note: Mara, who has been engaged to the actor since 2014, is now calling herself his "wife," so it's possible the two made things official after their son's birth.
Jonathan's had quite a turn around in the past two years. In 2015, he suffered a "minor relapse" and was photographed taking pulls from a Vodka bottle and stumbling through the streets of London. He took to social media to apologize to fans after pictures of the incident were splashed everywhere.
At the time he wrote, "Mara and I are thankful for your support and kindness during this time. I apologize for having a minor relapse and hope that people don't think too badly of me."
He continued, "I am on the mend and thank well wishers and sorry for my disheveled appearance as I was on my way home from a friends and had not changed I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I'm living a healthy life. Love and blessings."
Looks like after that public slip, he got himself back on that road to happy destiny...