Almost five months after the birth of their son,Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane are finally sharing new photos of their baby boy with the world and revealing private details of his at-home birth.

The bouncing baby boy, named Wolf Rhys Meyers, was delivered on Dec. 15, 2016 at the couple's home via a midwife. In Friday's Instagram photos, Jonathan's lady love made sure to spread awareness of different birthing practices when she detailed her at-home delivery on International Midwife Day.

In the post, The Vikings star's partner wrote about the birth which lasted less than three hours.

"I just wanted to take this day as an opportunity to thank our lovely remarkable team #DrStuFischbein #BethCannon @axehuggergirl @catalina.clark #BirthingInstincts that helped deliver Wolf," she wrote. "It was better than we could have ever hoped/prayed for and am eternally thankful. Would not have had it any other way. #NaturalBirth #DelayedCordClamp #HomeBirth #AtHomeBirth #PeacefulBirth under 3 hours."