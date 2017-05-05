Hello from the older side...

Adele turned another year older today, ringing in her 29th birthday with a hilarious tweet to her fans.

She posted a series of photos of her, er, makeover, looking like an old lady complete with the wrinkled skin, gray hair, glasses and outfit. "Nearly 30!" she wrote in the tweet. "Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x"

Well, despite dressing up like an old lady (and making some funny faces to go with it) she still managed to look good...because, Adele.