Hello from the older side...
Adele turned another year older today, ringing in her 29th birthday with a hilarious tweet to her fans.
She posted a series of photos of her, er, makeover, looking like an old lady complete with the wrinkled skin, gray hair, glasses and outfit. "Nearly 30!" she wrote in the tweet. "Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x"
Well, despite dressing up like an old lady (and making some funny faces to go with it) she still managed to look good...because, Adele.
Not to mention, Adele should really have no fear of turning 30. After all, she's accomplished more in her 29 years than most people will throughout their entire life!
She's racked up a whopping 15 Grammy awards in her career and even made history this year as the only artist in Grammy history to sweep the Album, Record and Song of the Year twice.
Furthermore, her 2015 single "Hello" accumulated nearly 2 billion views on YouTube and broke Taylor Swift 's record for the most views in 24 hours. The track alone set a landmark record as the first song to sell over a million digital copies in its first week.
Later that year, she dropped her full album 25 to instant success. It became the fastest-selling record within its first week.
Fast forward to 2016, and she embarked on her sold-out world tour for the album. It was reported that an approximate 10 million people attempted buying tickets for the 750,000 United States seats available.
And let's not forget, on top of all of this, she's first and foremost a mama to her 4-year-old son, Angelo.
Happy birthday, Adele, and cheers to another amazing year for you!