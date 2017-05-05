Pink's Daughter Willow Cuddles Up to Her Baby Brother Jameson

Pink's little ones are best buds!
The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her children, Willow, 5, cuddling up to baby Jameson. Pink captioned the photo, "Thats Amore," with two emoji pink hearts.
In the pic, you can tell how much Willow loves her little brother, wrapping her arms around him as the 5-month-old shares a sweet smirk for the camera.
Meanwhile, Pink gave birth to her son with Carey Hart on December 26, 2016, making the announcement on Instagram.
Pink kept much of the second pregnancy under wraps. In fact, she didn't even announce she was pregnant with Jameson until mid-November.
As for his name, she gave some insight into the deciding factor in an interview six years before his birth.
"My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey," she said in a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood. "That's a no brainer!"
Since welcoming her baby brother into the world, Willow has continuously showcased her love.
For example, on New Year's Eve, the 5-year-old was photographed holding little Jameson affectionately in her arms, smiling from ear-to-ear. Then, in January, Pink even threw her daughter a "big sister party" to celebrate having a sibling.
Needless to say, Pink, Carey and their kids are serious #FamilyGoals.