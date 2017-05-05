Pink's Daughter Willow Cuddles Up to Her Baby Brother Jameson

Pink's little ones are best buds!

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her children, Willow, 5, cuddling up to baby Jameson. Pink captioned the photo, "Thats Amore," with two emoji pink hearts.

In the pic, you can tell how much Willow loves her little brother, wrapping her arms around him as the 5-month-old shares a sweet smirk for the camera.

Meanwhile, Pink gave birth to her son with Carey Hart on December 26, 2016, making the announcement on Instagram.