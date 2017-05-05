Proof That Selena Gomez Is The Weeknd's No. 1 Fan

Selena Gomez isn't just The Weeknd's girlfriend...she's also one of his biggest supporters!

Ever since the 24-year-old singer was spotted smooching her man in January, she hasn't held back when it comes her her fan-girl status over his music.

In fact, on Thursday night, SelGo and a group of her friends attended The Weeknd's show in Dallas, Texas, where she was spotted getting down like everyone else in the building. Her assistant, Theresa Mingus, caught several snaps of the former Disney star enjoying her beau's show and shared them to her Instagram story.

But this is far from the first time SelGo has showed her support for man...