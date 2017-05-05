Proof That Selena Gomez Is The Weeknd's No. 1 Fan

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Are Expecting Their First Child: A Look Back at Their Road to Parenthood
Selena Gomez isn't just The Weeknd's girlfriend...she's also one of his biggest supporters!
Ever since the 24-year-old singer was spotted smooching her man in January, she hasn't held back when it comes her her fan-girl status over his music.
In fact, on Thursday night, SelGo and a group of her friends attended The Weeknd's show in Dallas, Texas, where she was spotted getting down like everyone else in the building. Her assistant, Theresa Mingus, caught several snaps of the former Disney star enjoying her beau's show and shared them to her Instagram story.
But this is far from the first time SelGo has showed her support for man...
Selena, Theresa & Elie tonight at @theweeknd's LOTF tour! ??? pic.twitter.com/VBGJNRDAVB— Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ) May 5, 2017
Selena, Aiden and Priscilla tonight at the #LegendOfTheFallTour ??? pic.twitter.com/u4W8Gw1xQf— Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ) May 5, 2017
She's Gone on Tour With Him: Gomez stuck by her man's side for a good portion of the European leg of his Legend of the Fall tour. She was spotted at his concerts in Amsterdam, Zurich and Paris in February through early March. Then, a few weeks later, she joined him in his native city of Toronto—where they were spotted showing some serious PDA—and again in Colombia.
Roger / AKM-GSI
She Actually Listens to His Music: While sharing a hug with some friends outside of her church in West Hollywood in January, SelGo flashed her cellphone toward photogs who caught a glimpse of The Weeknd's "Starboy" cover art up on her screen.
And She Wears His Clothing Line: Though The Weeknd was notably missing from a family dinner she attended in February, once again, SelGo showed her support for her man by rocking a t-shirt from his Starboy merch.
About a month after that, she donned one of his red, Supreme x Champion sweatshirts in an Instagram pic from the studio. The Weeknd even commented on the photo, writing, "Sweater," with the eye-rolling emoji.
And the feeling is totally mutual.
A source told E! News recently, The Weeknd "is proud to have Selena by his side," while he makes her "feel really confident."