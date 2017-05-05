Chris Brown Served With Karrueche Tran's TRO Papers

AKM-GSI
Chris Brown has officially been served.
The Grammy winner received temporary restraining order papers Thursday night outside of a Houston nightclub. The temporary order was granted to Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, in February. The former pair broke up in 2014.
In the documents obtained by E! News at the time, Tran claimed the singer had been harassing her and had threatened to kill her. She also claimed Brown punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs.
At the time, Brown took to social media in a since-deleted post and told his followers not to listen to "all this bulls--t."
"Make sure ya'll don't be listening to all this bulls--t, man. What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don't know what the f--k they talking about."
Tran's attorney Michelle Trigger said her legal team feels "relief" after the successful delivery.
"This has been a frustrating endeavor trying to serve someone who was clearly evading service," she told E! News. "I feel better knowing she is safe and we can now focus on securing her a permanent restraining order, rather than playing cat and mouse with Mr. Brown."
Their next court date is scheduled for May 23 and Trigger told E! News they intend for Tran to attend.
E! has reached out to Brown's attorney for comment.