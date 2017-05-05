Chris Brown Served With Karrueche Tran's TRO Papers

Chris Brown has officially been served.

The Grammy winner received temporary restraining order papers Thursday night outside of a Houston nightclub. The temporary order was granted to Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, in February. The former pair broke up in 2014.

In the documents obtained by E! News at the time, Tran claimed the singer had been harassing her and had threatened to kill her. She also claimed Brown punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs.