Nothing is worse than dealing with allergies and wearing makeup.

Teary eyes, puffy cheeks, runny noses—symptoms to allergies or sinuses are not ideal for beauty lovers. If you're like Emma Stone, you understand. The actress limits her makeup products to keep her allergies at bay. Besides taking medicine, there are products and practices that you can use to make this season a little less annoying.

Enter: Angela Caglia, celebrity aesthetician and anti-aging expert. At her flagship Angela Caglia Skin Spa in Bel Air, California, her clients, which include Speechless actress Minnie Driver and model Jasmine Sanders, refer to the beauty professional as the "Hollywood Glowgirl" for her ability bring out the best in their skin.

The expert gave us a number of tips to remedy the effect of allergy season, including simply adding an extra pillow to elevate your head and drain excess fluid at nighttime. Her solution to swollen features: cold temperatures.