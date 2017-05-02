Matt Bomer recently sat down with Andrew Rannells and OUT Magazine to give his take on the coming out process.

Before telling his family, Matt first came out to himself while performing in Romeo and Juliet and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

"I remember someone there who was a hair and makeup artist who I found really inspiring," said Matt. "I thought, ‘If this person can live their truth, what am I doing?'"

Although Matt was dating a girl in his company at the time, he knew it was time to his true self.