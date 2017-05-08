How Southern Charm Became the Sleeper Hit of Bravo

Bless its heart, no one knows quite what to think of Southern Charm, Bravo's reality series which premiered in 2014 and brought viewers into the super-private world of the old South. Especially in Charleston.

"Rich people who can't handle their alcohol," your Uber driver will tell you when you dare mention the show as he navigates the streets of the city. But turn to the group of college co-eds at Beech, a local eatery on King Street, and they tell you that prospective students will ask where they can see the cast while giving college tours and that one of their friends recently took a photo with "T-Rav" at the bar. (T-Rav would be the former State Treasurer of South Carolina.)

And when you end up sitting with cast member Whitney Sudler-Smith at Stars Restaurant's Rooftop bar on a Friday afternoon, no less than three people ask him to pose for pictures, including one particularly inebriated man who is part of a rambunctious bachelor party.