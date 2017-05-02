Walking the red carpet isn't as easy as stars make it look, especially when wearing heels.

Aside from dressing in high-end couture and getting all glammed up, there's one thing to consider when attending a major A-list-worthy event: comfort. Managing to look seriously chic while feeling good may seem like a challenging combination, but Ashley Graham's got a tip to make it work.

While talking with E! before the Met Gala 2017 (hit play on the above video for the interview), the Sports Illustrated cover model revealed a key to getting (and being) prepared for any colored carpet: Sephora Collection Foot Masks.

"This is about moisturizing. You have to stay hydrated from bottom to the top," she explained.