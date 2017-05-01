Fashion's most-anticipated night hosted its fair share of red carpet debuts.
As anyone who's anyone arrived to the 2017 Met Gala on Monday evening, all eyes were on the celebs that skipped solo photo opportunities in exchange for ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase with an S.O. by their side.
It wasn't any 'ol date night, though—taking one's relationship public by way of the red carpet is an unspoken way of confirming their love is the real deal. And as most pop culture fanatics understand, picking the time and place to make a relationship #RCO (Red Carpet Official, y'all!) is well thought out and extremely calculated.
Check out three of the most swoon-worthy appearances below:
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Now only a few months into their whirlwind courtship, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez rocked the Met Gala like nobody's business. There was J. Lo's adorable Instagram leading up to the event (in which she dubbed the MLB star her "macho bello"), plus, Rodriguez couldn't help but snap a few photos of the gorgeous singer as she posed for photographers.
These two can't get any cuter.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
There's no doubt that Selena Gomez is head over heels for the The Weeknd, and the pop star couldn't keep her hands to herself while making their entrance. Yes, there was even a not-so secret "I love you" whispered into the R&B artist's ear, and the rest was history.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
With a wedding right around the corner and a baby on the way, what better time for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian to hit the red carpet for the first time together?! The Reddit co-founder paid special attention to the glowing mama-to-be, who is taking some well-deserved time off from the tennis world to prep for their little one's arrival.
We love your love, Serena and Alexis!
Who was your favorite couple at the Met Gala?
