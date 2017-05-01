Motherhood looks incredible on Behati Prinsloo.

E! News' Brad Goreski chatted with the supermodel as she arrived to Monday night's Met Gala, and no surprise here, we just had to get an update on little Dusty Rose!

"So good!" Prinsloo gushed when asked about her and Adam Levine's daughter, adding, "She's heaven... and she's sassy!"

Remember when Behati and the Maroon 5 frontman were in a "battle" over her first word? Well, it looks like Dusty settled, and both mom and dad should be very happy with her choice.