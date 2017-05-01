Now this is a Met Gala maternity look we won't soon forget!
Serena Williams graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening, marking the tennis champ's first red carpet since news of her pregnancy broke earlier this month. Fianceé and internet mogul Alexis Ohanian joined the stunning athlete for the occasion, who dressed her growing baby bump in an emerald green halter number.
This is far from Serena's first Met Gala rodeo—her inaugural appearance on fashion's biggest night headlined the 2011 gathering. It does, however, come as her and Ohanian's first red carpet as an official couple, only a few months after the inseparable lovebirds announced their engagement.
Safe to say these two have never looked more in love!
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Back on baby talk, Williams only recently opened up about her bundle of joy on the way, admitting to Gayle King during a Ted Talk that a social media blunder was to blame for her accidental announcement.
"I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going," the mom-to-be explained.
"I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button..." she trailed off. Oh, we know!
Serena, 35, is taking her pregnancy in stride, adding, "I've been so very fortunate. I haven't [had any sickness]."
Congratulations, mama! Enjoy your evening.
On Monday, May 1, our Met Gala conversation starts on the E! News Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Immediately following E! News on Monday, May 1, we’ll be live from New York with red carpet coverage of the Met Gala at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.