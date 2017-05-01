Shifting gears a little bit, after losing Cat and Calista Flockhart early in the season, one of our favorite highlights has been watching Kara's friendship with Lena grow, as it began to fill the void of that missing female relationship. And now we're worried about it after last week. How is being forced to choose Kara's life over Jack's going to affect the relationship for Lena?

What I always think is so interesting, especially on the shows that we do—you know, the hero and the villain kind of usually have the same backstory. They're shaped by loss, they're shaped by tragedy. In Kara's case, having lost her birth parents and having lost her world and lost her adoptive father, those things helped shape her into the hero that she is. When you look at Lena, knowing what happened with her brother, is the damage that her mother has caused her and the loss of her brother and the loss of Jack—are those things that are going to help her become a hero or are those things that are going to help her become a villain. Rhea is obviously up to something sneaky and I think what is really great and what is so beautiful and nuanced about Katie McGrath's performance is that you can completely sympathize with Lena and everything she's going through and the forces that are pulling her in the wrong direction. Is she going to be strong enough to stand up to them? I just think she's such an interesting character because of that because you want the best for her and you want her to be good, but are those things going to pull her away?