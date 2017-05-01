When Kim Kardashian walks the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala Monday night, Kanye West won't be by her side.

E! News has confirmed that the "Famous" rapper will be skipping this year's coveted party, but don't take his absence as a red flag. "Kanye will not be attending the Met Gala and will be staying in L.A. with their kids," a source tells E! News. "He and Kim are doing fine. He has been taking time off and is totally supportive of Kim attending."

A second source explains that Kanye originally intended to go to the exclusive soiree but changed his mind. "He was planning on attending and recently decided he did not want to go," the insider says. "He and Kim are fine. He will be in Los Angeles."