When Kim Kardashian walks the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala Monday night, Kanye West won't be by her side.
E! News has confirmed that the "Famous" rapper will be skipping this year's coveted party, but don't take his absence as a red flag. "Kanye will not be attending the Met Gala and will be staying in L.A. with their kids," a source tells E! News. "He and Kim are doing fine. He has been taking time off and is totally supportive of Kim attending."
A second source explains that Kanye originally intended to go to the exclusive soiree but changed his mind. "He was planning on attending and recently decided he did not want to go," the insider says. "He and Kim are fine. He will be in Los Angeles."
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Last year Kim and Kanye took the red carpet by storm wearing Olivier Rousteing's Balmain for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme. "I wanted a silver theme. I felt like everyone was going to go with that, but I still really wanted to do it," she explained to E! News' Zuri Hall. "I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially. I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."
Tonight's theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, so we'll just have to wait and see what designer Kim wears and how it complements the theme.
