Kylie Jenner is doing her part to make sure Travis Scott has a memorable birthday.
The E! reality star stepped out Sunday evening to celebrate the rapper turning 25, where she was photographed in New York City arriving to Cipriani alongside big sis Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.
Kylie, 19, paired high-waisted leggings and strappy stilettos with an oversized jacket for the occasion, while her rumored new man went athleisure chic in a black sweatsuit and knitted beanie.
Supermodels Kendall and Bella brought the glam in racy ensembles of their own, Kendall rocking a graphic with breasts across it and Bella flashing some serious underboob in a light pink two-piece. The tightknit trio is in town for tomorrow evening's 2017 Met Gala, and other members of the Kardashian fam are expected to attend.
Kylie and Travis' latest outing only adds fuel to the fire that they're more than just friends, especially after E! News reported the could-be couple flaunted PDA at a Boston-area nightclub.
The two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, an eyewitness shared exclusively, adding, "They looked really into each other." Kylie and Travis left the club in the same car after about two hours, the eyewitness added.
The "Antidote" rapper will continue his birthday celebrations with a concert at Terminal 5 later this evening.
And while neither Jenner or Scott have commented on their relationship, an insider told E! News are in fact a couple, insisting, "It's real."
When it comes to these two, only one thing's for sure: We can't wait to see where they turn up next!
