What a difference six months makes!

Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa, who announced their split on Dec. 12, 2016, were arm-in-arm at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards earlier today.

Despite making headlines in the past few months with their relationship troubles, the exes were all smiles when they hit the red carpet at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Both Christina and Tarek, whose show was not nominated, opted for black, but sported sunny smiles. Tarek kept it classic with a tux, while Christina donned a funky cocktail frock.

Their red carpet moment comes days after the HGTV stars confirmed that they'd signed on for an eighth season of their hit show, but were not back together as a couple.