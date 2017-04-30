The Arrangement Recap: Kyle West Proposes Right Before Megan Morrison Gets Blackmailed and Kidnapped for Killing Her Brother!
What a difference six months makes!
Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa, who announced their split on Dec. 12, 2016, were arm-in-arm at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards earlier today.
Despite making headlines in the past few months with their relationship troubles, the exes were all smiles when they hit the red carpet at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Both Christina and Tarek, whose show was not nominated, opted for black, but sported sunny smiles. Tarek kept it classic with a tux, while Christina donned a funky cocktail frock.
Their red carpet moment comes days after the HGTV stars confirmed that they'd signed on for an eighth season of their hit show, but were not back together as a couple.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
After having a volatile end to 2016, Christina has said recently that the two are "in a very good place" with their relationship, and tonight's decision to step out together certainly proves that all is well with the ex El Moussas.
Last week, Christina told E! News in a statement, "Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop."
The announcement that the couple will continue in front of the camera as house-flipping business partners comes just three months after Tarek filed for divorce from his wife Christina. Viewers were shocked to learn the two had been estranged from each other since May 2016.
Previously, Allison Page, general manager for U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, told E! News: "Tarek and Christina's expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons. The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success."
Season 8 is set to debut on HGTV in December 2017.