Eric Dane Battling Depression as Production Paused on The Last Ship

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eric Dane Is Battling Depression

The Arrangement 109

The Arrangement Recap: Kyle West Proposes Right Before Megan Morrison Gets Blackmailed and Kidnapped for Killing Her Brother!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Eric Daneis taking some time off. 

E! News has learned production on his TNT series, The Last Ship, has been temporarily paused as the actor battles depression.

Dane's rep told Variety, who was first to report the news, in a statement, "Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."

Sources tell the outlet that the hiatus will continue through Memorial Day.

Additionally, The Last Ship's cast and crew recently returned to set after a two-week break for unspecified reasons. The series' fourth season is set to premiere sometime this summer, and filming for the fifth season is reportedly underway.

Photos

Celebrity Rehabbers

In 2011, Eric, who is a father to two daughters with Rebecca Gayheart, sought professional treatment for substance abuse issues. The Grey's Anatomy alum completed a 30-day stint in rehab after developing a dependency on pain medication after suffering from a sports injury.

Three years later, he opened up about his personal demons, telling People in a 2014 interview, "We've all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca."

"I honestly think I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be at this moment in time," the 44-year-old added. "And I'm really happy."

E! News has reached out to Eric's rep for comment. 

TAGS/ Eric Dane , Injury And Illness , Rehab , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again