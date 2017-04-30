All hell is about to break loose. And rightly so.

At the tail end of part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's historic four-part reunion, talk once again turned to Porsha Williams outrageous claim that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had once devised a plan to drug their co-star and former friend and take her home to have their way with her.

After getting some more background about the drunken night the three shared (during which all parties admit Kandi was stone cold sober)—like the fact that it happened three years ago—Kandi finally asked Porsha point-blank where she got her information from. And that's when the bomb was dropped. The originator of this damaging rumor? None other than Phaedra Parks.