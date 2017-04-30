All hell is about to break loose. And rightly so.
At the tail end of part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's historic four-part reunion, talk once again turned to Porsha Williams outrageous claim that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had once devised a plan to drug their co-star and former friend and take her home to have their way with her.
After getting some more background about the drunken night the three shared (during which all parties admit Kandi was stone cold sober)—like the fact that it happened three years ago—Kandi finally asked Porsha point-blank where she got her information from. And that's when the bomb was dropped. The originator of this damaging rumor? None other than Phaedra Parks.
Bravo
And just like that, we've got a feeling that Phaedra and Kandi will never, ever be friends ever again.
While we'll have to wait a full week to see the sure-to-be insane fallout from Porsha's startling admission, we're hardly surprised that the whole reunion is due to devolve into the unmitigated chaos the previews have been teasing since the beginning. Phaedra's going to have a lot of explaining to do and from the looks of it, we're not sure anyone is going to buy what she'll be selling—even the Frick to her Frack, Porsha.
As we settle in for our week-long wait, it's time to get our theories going. Did Phaedra just make the whole thing up as a way of sticking to Kandi and Todd? Will she ever admit to just making it up wholesale? And will anyone ever be willing to film with her on this show again now that they know just how far she's willing to go? Only time will tell. Until then, hit us with your best guesses in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special concludes Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
