How Stars Like Nick Jonas, Niall Horan and More Went a Little Bit Country for 2017 Stagecoach Festival

Shania Twain, Stagecoach

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Hollywood is country strong. 

As the dust (literally and figuratively) settled after Coachella 2017, a new set of music lovers descended upon Indio, Calif. for country music's biggest weekend, Stagecoach Festival. Celebrities couldn't help but bust out their cowboy boots and wide-brimmed hats for the three-day event, which featured headlining performances from Dierks BentleyShania Twain and later this evening, Kenny Chesney

Other artists that wowed the crowd include Brett EldredgeWillie NelsonThomas Rhett and more.

Fresh off last night's Radio Disney Music AwardsNick Jonas and Kelsea Ballerini surprised attendees during Shania's set, and a few super lucky individuals even snapped photographs with Niall Horan

For even more celeb sightings from Stagecoach, scroll down. Giddy up, y'all!

Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner, Stagecoach

Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner

The Scream Queens stars-turned-couple sported their finest country-inspired threads for the wildly popular music fest. 

Nick Jonas, Niall Horan, Stagecoach, Instagram

Nick Jonas & Niall Horan

Surprised to see the "Jealous" crooner and One Direction member rocking out to country? Apparently they're huge fans, and buddied up with Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Stagecoach, Instagram

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

The A-list couple crashed Dierks Bentley's headlining set with a few of their pals.

Colton Haynes, Stagecoach, Instagram

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leathem

The soon-to-be newlyweds rocked matching cowboy hats while singing along to the one and only Maren Morris.

Erin Andrews, Lauren Bushnell, Stagecoach, Instagram

Erin Andrews & Lauren Bushnell

The Dancing With the Stars host stopped for a photo opp with Lauren, who won Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor.

Johnny Lowe, Colton Haynes, Stagecoach, Instagram

John Lowe & Colton Haynes

Rob Lowe's son enjoyed a weekend in the desert alongside the Arrow actor.

Scooter Braun, Stagecoach, Instagram

Scooter Braun & Yael Cohen

The famous talent manager and his stunning wife get in the country spirit for Stagecoach.

Hannah Billingsley, Stagecoach, Instagram

Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley

The country music recording artist steals a sweet smooch from the former Miss Arkansas.

Chelsea Kane, Stagecoach, Instagram

Chelsea Kane

The Disney Channel star saddled up to enjoy the music festival with one of her besties.

Who was your favorite celeb sighting at Stagecoach 2017? Sound off in the comments!

