Hollywood is country strong.

As the dust (literally and figuratively) settled after Coachella 2017, a new set of music lovers descended upon Indio, Calif. for country music's biggest weekend, Stagecoach Festival. Celebrities couldn't help but bust out their cowboy boots and wide-brimmed hats for the three-day event, which featured headlining performances from Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and later this evening, Kenny Chesney.

Other artists that wowed the crowd include Brett Eldredge, Willie Nelson, Thomas Rhett and more.

Fresh off last night's Radio Disney Music Awards, Nick Jonas and Kelsea Ballerini surprised attendees during Shania's set, and a few super lucky individuals even snapped photographs with Niall Horan!

For even more celeb sightings from Stagecoach, scroll down. Giddy up, y'all!