Ciaraand Russell Wilson have found peace after the birth of their baby girl, Sienna Princess.
Only days after the R&B songstress and NFL star welcomed their first child together, Ciara gave fans a glimpse into the final days of her pregnancy. The all-star couple prepared for Sienna's arrival with a romantic getaway to the beach, and in the black and white video shared to Instagram on Sunday, Ciara and Russell have never looked more in love.
"You Bring Us Peace," she captioned the moment, which features a heavily pregnant Ciara enjoying tender moments with Wilson.
Set to an acoustic tune, the married couple strolls along the beach while hugging Ciara's baby belly. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is also shown snapping photographs of the new mom.
Ciara took to Instagram with her daughter's birth announcement: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz."
The little bundle of joy is the "I Bet" singer's second child, as she gave birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn with rapper Futureback in May 2014.
At the time of Sienna's arrival, E! News learned the family of four was doing well.
Congratulations to the entire family! We can't wait to meet little Sienna.