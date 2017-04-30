Ja Rule says everyone who had had traveled to the Fyre Festival is "safe" and offered another apology for the fiasco.
Friday's inaugural event, held in the Bahamas and which cost guests between $1,000 and $12,000, was hardly the luxurious experience organizers had promised; festival-goers reported fights over food, "refugee camp"-like conditions, difficulties getting flights back to the United States and plain "chaos" at the scene. It was soon postponed.
"Relieved to share that all guest[s] are safe, and have been sent the form to apply for a refund. Our deepest apologies... #fyrefestival," Ja Rule, who co-organized the event, tweeted Sunday.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
The rapper had said Friday, after the postponement and reports of chaos, "I wanted this to be an amazing event...it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting."
He then said, "I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT but I'm taking responsibility I'm deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…"
His latter statement had spurred much mockery.
A message posted on the event's website Saturday said organizers were "simply in over our heads" in their attempt to "build a city" on the site, which included setting up water and waste management, transporting guests from Miami and setting up sleeping accommodations amid "rough weather."
"We thought we were ready, but then everyone arrived," the statement said.
Ja Rule and other organizers had said guests would be refunded.
"#FyreFestival is a dream & vision we poured our hearts & souls into creating, 2017 fell dramatically short of even modest expectations," read a message posted on the event's Twitter feed Sunday. "We're heartbroken that we let down all the guests who put their faith in us. To our guests and staff—thank you again for your all patience as we navigate our next steps. We owe you an apology. Guests have been sent a form that will provide the necessary information to apply for a refund."
No celebrity was spotted at the Fyre Festival, although a few, such as Bella Hadid, had earlier promoted it on social media.
The model released her own statement about the disaster Saturday.
"I initially trusted this would be an amazing and memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion...not knowing about the disaster that was to come," she said on Instagram. "I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too."