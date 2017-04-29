Grant Gustin is officially off the market!

The Flash star took to Instagram on Saturday with one special announcement: He's engaged to longtime love LA Thoma!

It looks as if the CW actor popped the question during a recent beach date with Thoma, who is pictured beaming from ear to ear while showing off her stunning engagement bling.

No caption necessary on this one (that ring speaks for itself!), but it took no time at all for fans and friends to offer the pair congratulatory messages. Grant and LA have shared the exciting news with those closest to them, and one pal shared a photo of the duo FaceTiming soon after she said, "Yes!" to marrying the onscreen super hero.