It's a family affair...
Jamie Lynn Spears surprised fans at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards earlier today, when she presented big sis Britney Spears the first-ever Icon Award at the House of Mouse's big show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
A whopping 23 years after starring as a mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club, the popstar is being honored by the company with the inaugural accolade. The award was created to recognize, "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans."
And it sounds like Radio Disney thought Jamie Lynn was the perfect person to present the icon with the Icon!
"Starving" singer Hailee Steinfeld joined the show's hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson to perform a medley of Spears’ biggest hits (while wearing Britney-inspired ensembles) in celebration of the pop princess' receiving the inaugural award. At the end of the medley, the former Zoey 101 star ended up joining the trio out to sing "Till the World Ends," according to fan sites.
Jamie Lynn appeared to enjoy being in the spotlight, even though has been keeping a low profile in recent months after February's ATV crash left her daughter, Maddie Aldridge, seriously injured. The 8-year-old appears to have made a full recovery, even hitting up Disney World with her aunt in March.
Meanwhile, BritBrit and Jamie Lynn weren't the only ones having a ball at the family-friendly awards show. Britney's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, got to spend time with another former Disney darling, Nick Jonas.
The proud mama posted the smiling snap of her sons and the "Jealous" crooner, along with the caption, "My boys and @nickjonas woo hoo #RDMA."
2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air tomorrow at 4 p.m. PST on Disney-branded platforms.