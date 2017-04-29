It's a family affair...

Jamie Lynn Spears surprised fans at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards earlier today, when she presented big sis Britney Spears the first-ever Icon Award at the House of Mouse's big show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A whopping 23 years after starring as a mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club, the popstar is being honored by the company with the inaugural accolade. The award was created to recognize, "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans."

And it sounds like Radio Disney thought Jamie Lynn was the perfect person to present the icon with the Icon!