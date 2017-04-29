Delta Airlines Pilot Has ''Returned to Work'' After Video Surfaces of Him Hitting a Passenger During Fight

Delta has concluded an investigation into one of its pilots. 

After TMZ published video of an altercation between two passengers in which a pilot stepped in to separate the women by physically hitting one, the airline released the following statement to E! News:

"We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation," a spokesperson for the company tells us. "Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning."

In the video, which was recorded on April 21, the individuals (who the outlet reported knew each other prior to the brawl) began fighting in the jetway.

After falling on the ground, the pilot walks toward them, grabbing one woman's arm before appearing to slapping her. He then walks away as the women continue to fight. 

According to TMZ, a Delta employee escorted the women out and authorities then tended to the situation. Both parties reportedly opted to not press charges. 

This incident comes only days after Delta came under fire for removing a passenger after he used the bathroom. While aboard a Milwaukee-bound plane waiting to take off, Kima Hamilton utilized the restroom during a 30-minute delay, despite a flight attendant telling him they would lose their place in line. 

Hamilton was then removed from the flight, where he was questioned by Delta personnel and security. He was not arrested, and Delta refunded part of his ticket cost. 

As Delta told E! News in a statement, "Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing."

