We're all ears for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards!
As kids at home prepare for the can't-miss spectacle to air tomorrow evening, celebs hit the red carpet in front of L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Saturday afternoon to witness all the action in person. Last season's Dancing With the Stars champ and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is just one of many pint-sized stars to strut their stuff in flashy ensembles, as well as Raven-Symoné and Sabrina Carpenter.
Former Disney Channel stars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas will return to their roots to celebrate the best in music as heard on Radio Disney, and legendary mouseketeer Britney Spears will grace the stage to accept the Icon Award.
Artists set to wow the crowd include Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld; plus appearances from presenters Adam Driver, Heidi Klum, Sarah Hylandand more.
The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST only on Disney.